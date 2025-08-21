Crypto, land sale fraud: ED searches 4 Gurgaon locations, freezes 17 bank accounts

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) During searches at four locations in Gurugram in a cheating and crypto investments case, the ED froze 17 bank accounts with Rs 42 lakh and identified properties valued at Rs 15 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chandigarh Zonal Office, conducted the search operations on August 19 at four locations across Gurugram under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The searches were carried out in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case involving cheating in the name of selling plots at cheaper rates and illegal cryptocurrency investments, where the public was lured with promises of exorbitant returns by Sandeep Yadav, Manoj Yadav and others.

The search operations led to the seizure of various incriminating documents and digital devices, along with the freezing of 17 bank accounts linked to the accused.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Haryana Police against Sandeep Yadav, Manoj Yadav and others.

Investigations have revealed that Sandeep Yadav, Manoj Yadav and Mohan Sharma, in connivance with other close associates, were involved in cheating the public by enticing them into selling land at lower rates.

The Proceeds of Crime generated through these fraudulent activities were subsequently invested in movable and immovable assets as well as in cryptocurrencies, with the assistance of their associates.

Earlier searches in this case had led to the seizure of cryptocurrencies worth Rs17 crore.

In a separate development, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Gurugram Zonal Office filed a Prosecution Complaint on July 28 before the Special Court, Gurugram, in connection with the real estate fraud case involving Krrish Realtech Pvt. Ltd., Amit Katyal and Ors., for cheating and defrauding hundreds of innocent plot buyers of their hard-earned money and misappropriating the same for personal gains of Amit Katyal and family members.

The court issued a notice on August 19 to all the accused in the complaint.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs and chargesheets filed by police wings of Delhi EOW, and Gurugram EOW under various sections of IPC, 1860 against Amit Katyal, Rajesh Katyal, Krrish Realtech and Others.

