Union Minister Gadkari, CM Yadav to inaugurate flyover in MP's Jabalpur on Aug 23

Jabalpur, Aug 21 (IANS) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate a new flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 1,052 crore in Jabalpur district on Saturday.

With the inauguration of this infrastructure project, Jabalpur city is expected to witness a key development that will provide a new form of traffic management and grant it a metropolitan identity.

This 6.855-km-long elevated corridor (flyover) between Madan Mahal to Damoh Naka will prove to be a milestone in the direction of modern urban traffic management and development of Jabalpur, which is also fondly called 'Sansakardhani' of Madhya Pradesh.

The biggest technical attraction of this flyover is the 192-meter-long single-span cable-stayed bridge built over the railway line.

The project also includes three bow-string bridges -- two constructed in the Ranital area and one in the Baldevbagh area.

Around 50,000 saplings have been planted beneath it, which will enhance the city's green cover and help control pollution, according to Madhya Pradesh's Public Works Department (PWD).

Considering public convenience, facilities like a basketball court, open gym, and children's park have been developed under the flyover.

"It will not merely serve as a traffic facility but will also emerge as a hub for community and social activities.

In addition, for passenger convenience, 10 directional signboards have been installed to make commuting smoother and more organised.

From the perspective of traffic, this flyover is expected to bring revolutionary change.

Earlier, it used to take 40 to 45 minutes to travel from Madan Mahal to Damoh Naka, but with the commencement of the flyover, this distance can now be covered in just six to eight minutes.

"This will not only save time and fuel but also reduce pollution levels in the city. Business activities will gain momentum, daily lifestyles of citizens will become easier, and Jabalpur will present itself as a new traffic model for other cities across the country," the state government said.

It also added that this project presents a confluence of modernity amid Jabalpur's rich cultural and historical heritage.

It will aid in granting the city a metropolitan identity while ensuring better connectivity and lifestyle for local citizens and tourists alike.

