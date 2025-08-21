MP: CBI court sentences three postal officials in Rs 1.21 crore forgery case

Jabalpur, Aug 21 (IANS) A Special CBI Court in Jabalpur has sentenced three officials from the Department of Posts to rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in a large-scale forgery and corruption case that caused a loss of Rs 1.21 crore to the government exchequer.

The verdict marks a significant step in the ongoing crackdown on financial misconduct within public institutions. The convicted individuals - Vishal Kumar Ahirwar, Hemant Singh, and Ranu Namdeo - were found guilty of manipulating postal savings accounts and issuing forged passbooks while serving at the Bina LSG Sub-Post Office in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh.

Vishal Kumar Ahirwar, who served as a Postal Assistant, received five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 39,000.

Hemant Singh and Ranu Namdeo, both Sub-Post Masters, were sentenced to four years in jail and fined Rs 7,000 each. The case dates back to the period between January 1, 2020, and July 5, 2021, when the accused officials allegedly misused their positions to create fictitious entries in postal accounts.

The forged passbooks were used to divert funds meant for legitimate account holders, resulting in wrongful gains for the accused and a substantial financial loss to the government.

Following a detailed investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a First Information Report (FIR) in November 2022 and filed a chargesheet against the three accused on December 29, 2023.

The prosecution presented evidence showing deliberate manipulation of account records and systematic issuance of fake documents to siphon off public funds.

In its judgment, the Special Court observed that the actions of the accused constituted a serious breach of public trust and a clear violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court emphasised that corruption in departments handling public savings not only undermines institutional integrity but also erodes citizens’ confidence in government services.

The conviction serves as a stern warning to public servants entrusted with financial responsibilities.

