China’s agents: BJP slams Sam Pitroda’s statement, accuses Cong of having soft corner for Beijing

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sharply criticised Sam Pitroda, the Indian Overseas Congress Chief on Monday following his recent statement that China should not be considered India’s enemy. Bhandari accused Pitroda, along with the Congress and its leadership, of having a soft corner for China.

Speaking to IANS, Bhandari alleged, “The Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, and George Soros are working as China’s agents."

"The secret MoU of 2008 between the Communist Party of China and the Congress Party has never been disclosed, and this remains an unresolved issue. At the time of the Doklam standoff, Rahul Gandhi was secretly meeting China’s ambassador," he calimed.

"Pitroda’s statement clearly signals that both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have a soft corner for China,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok criticised Pitroda for downplaying the threat from China.

“Sam Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi's mentor, and the Congress Party has always had a good relationship with China, dating back to Nehru Ji's time. They even gave China a seat on the Security Council. When war broke out with China, they did not use the Indian Air Force but instead gave China rice,” Alok remarked, further accusing the Congress Party of failing to take a strong stance against the neighbouring nation.

Pitroda’s remarks came in an exclusive interview with IANS, where he explained that the perceived threat from China has often been blown out of proportion. He argued that India’s confrontational approach toward China has led to unnecessary tensions, creating enemies and generating domestic political support.

“We need to change this mindset,” he said. “It’s not just unfair to China, but to everyone.”

Pitroda also emphasised the need for global collaboration rather than confrontation, stating that nations must come together and recognise the growing influence of countries like China. He asserted, “The time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront.”

