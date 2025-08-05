‘China captured India’s land in 1962 under Nehru’: Rajasthan BJP’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur, Aug 5 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore criticised the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, following the recent remarks of the Supreme Court on China, claiming that China captured India’s land in 1962 under the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawharlal Nehru.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement on China is baseless and misleading. China did not capture Indian land today, but in 1962 under Nehru’s leadership. Today, our army is standing strong at the borders, yet Rahul Gandhi claims China has captured 2,000 sq. km of our land. Even the Supreme Court asked him about the proof,” he claimed.

He further claimed that when the Indian armed forces were confronting Chinese forces bravely in Galwan, LoP Rahul Gandhi shocked the nation by claiming in a press conference that the Indian army “lost the war.”

“Such statements are both surprising and shameful,” he said.

Rathore said that the repeated reprimands from the apex court highlight LoP Rahul Gandhi’s pattern of making “irresponsible” and “factless anti-national” statements, particularly concerning the Indian Army.

“On crucial national security issues such as surgical strikes, Rahul Gandhi has consistently questioned the intent and credibility of our armed forces. After the army delivered a strong response to Pakistan, he and his team also raised questions,” he claimed.

Rathore also condemned LoP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Veer Savarkar, saying that calling Savarkar’s letters to the British an apology is an insult to a great revolutionary who faced Kala Pani punishment thrice.

“That style of writing - such as using phrases like ‘Your Obedient Servant’ - was the formal convention of the time. Even Mahatma Gandhi used such expressions. Does that make it an apology?” he asked.

On the issue of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s comment about Prime Minister Modi’s surname, Rathore said it was a deliberate caste-based insult aimed at the OBC community.

“This is why he had to apologise and also face legal proceedings,” he added.

Speaking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rathore praised his tenure as “the most impactful so far.”

He credited Shah with making bold and historic decisions, including the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian mainstream.

Rathore also applauded the Citizenship Amendment Act, which granted citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, and the push for a Uniform Civil Code, calling it a decisive step toward justice and equality.

“Amit Shah’s leadership is not only commendable today but will serve as an example for future generations,” Rathore concluded.

