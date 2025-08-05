U-Special buses with AC, music system to be run for college students: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the revival of the long-discontinued 'U-Special' bus service, which once served as a lifeline for college students in North and South Campuses of the Delhi University.

Inaugurating the newly-constructed academic block of the Social Centre School, affiliated to Delhi University, CM Gupta said the bus service – suspended for almost two decades due to a shortage of buses - would return with modern upgrades.

She said the new U-Special buses will include facilities like air-conditioning, LED lighting, and music systems, ensuring a more comfortable, accessible, and dignified commute for students.

CM Gupta acknowledged the challenges students face in commuting to colleges and reiterated her government's commitment to ensuring safe, reliable, and student-friendly transportation.

Started in 1971, 'U-Special' buses served as a dedicated transport service for college students, which operated from prominent localities across the city, ferrying students to major college campuses, including Delhi University's North and South Campuses.

Only students were allowed to board these buses, which were known for their convenience and affordability. They would make return journeys post noon, serving as a dependable transport option for thousands of learners.

However, with the emergence of private Red Line and later Blue Line buses in the 1990s, the DTC's fleet began to dwindle, and eventually, the U-Special service was discontinued.

Earlier, the CM applauded the transformation of the Social Centre School, which was established in 1947 with a mission of social service.

Today, it stands as a modern four-storey institution with 21 state-of-the-art classrooms.

The Chief Minister also announced that the school will now be granted official recognition to provide education up to Class 12.

In a significant proposal, CM Gupta encouraged Delhi University to adopt government schools in need of support, enabling university professors and students to regularly visit and mentor schoolchildren.

She urged university students to serve as elder siblings to children from underprivileged backgrounds, offering them guidance, support, and educational assistance to help integrate them into mainstream society.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to a social paradox in the education system. She observed that while parents are keen to send their children to government-run colleges and universities, they often hesitate when it comes to government schools.

"This hesitation stems from misconceptions about the quality and image of government schools," she said.

"Our government is determined to change that perception. We are transforming government schools in Delhi to exceed the standards of private institutions so much so that parents will proudly choose to enrol their children in them," she said.

The event was attended by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, local MLAs, senior officials from the university and the Education Department, and a large number of students.

