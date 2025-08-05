Party will take decision on tie up with MNS for civic body polls: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday said that the party will decide whether or not to form an alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies.

Uddhav Thackeray, however, asked party workers to start preparations for all seats in Mumbai and other civic bodies without waiting for an announcement on a tie-up with MNS.

He was speaking at a meeting of office bearers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the poll preparations in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Vasai-Virar.

Thackeray directed the office bearers to begin preparations for the upcoming civic body elections by focussing on the organisational build-up.

He asked them to appoint group leaders wherever the posts were vacant.

Uddhav Thackeray told office bearers to pay special attention to the elections which will be held under the new ward structure as per the Supreme Court ruling on 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes.

Thackeray’s statement at the party meeting comes a day after MNS founder Raj Thackeray had asked his party workers to bury all internal differences and work together and asserted the confidence that the MNS would win the BMC elections.

His message was when he and Uddhav Thackeray could come together after 20 years, then MNS workers, both old and new appointees, can work with unity, too.

Raj Thackeray also told his party workers that the decision on a tie up with Shiv Sena (UBT) will be announced at an appropriate time. He also asked them to gear up for the poll without waiting for a decision on an alliance with Uddhav's Sena.

“Our party is quite strong and capable in Mumbai. This time, we will come to power in the BMC. Take the old workers and office bearers with you, reach out to those who have distanced themselves from the party and start preparing for polls,” said Raj Thackeray.

He further warned that he would not tolerate factionalism, saying that the existing office bearers should work hand in hand with new ones while putting up a show of unity with a resolve to win the BMC elections. He asked the party workers to carefully go through the voters list from every ward and focus on updating it from time to time.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut said with Uddhav and Raj Thackeray coming together, they will get a majority in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

He further stated that they will also secure majority in Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Nashik and other civic bodies.

