Child actor Asmi Deo on 'Jagriti': Playing fearless girl is one-of-a-kind opportunity for me

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) The eight-year-old child actor, Asmi Deo, who is all set to play the titular character in the upcoming show 'Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah' expressed her excitement on playing her first lead role, calling it a one-of-a-kind opportunity for herself.

Based in the fictional town of Mokshgarh in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand, the story explores the systemic injustice where the people of this community are branded as criminals at birth, denied education, relegated to professions like hunting and exploited by feudal lords.

The titular role, Jagriti, is someone, who despite being born into the Chitta community hasn’t blindly accepted the injustice meted out to her clan. She is a fearless girl with piercing eyes. She is always full of energy, believes in compassion, and is inquisitive about the world around her.

Talking about her role, Asmi said: "This is my first lead role, and I am very excited. Playing a powerful and fearless girl, is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for me. We recently shot for the promo of the show, and I had a great time with everyone. I am sure I will get to learn a lot of things from this role as well as the talented co-actors."

Jagriti questions the methods and practices that people around her have accepted as a norm. Her blunt responses often get her in trouble. She is sharp-minded, hopeful, and resilient, and will be the voice that will question the unfair branding of the people of her community as criminals and envision freedom for them.

Produced by Guroudev Bhalla, 'Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah' follows a young girl’s spirited struggle for dignity and freedom.

It will air from September 16 on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Asmi has been a part of shows like 'Anupamaa' and 'Neema Denzongpa'.

