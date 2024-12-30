Chief Ministers analysed: Chandrababu Naidu richest, Mamata Banerjee poorest, Revanth Reddy faces highest number of cases

Hyderabad, Dec 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest Chief Minister in India with assets worth over Rs. 931 crore while Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has the highest number of declared criminal cases, according to a report.

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) released the report on Monday after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all 31 current Chief Ministers across the nation.

According to the data, extracted from affidavits filed by the Chief Ministers prior to contesting their last elections, Chandrababu Naidu is the richest with assets of Rs 931 crore while West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee is the poorest with just Rs 15 lakh.

The total assets of 31 Chief Ministers are worth Rs. 1,630 crore. The average assets per Chief Minister of states and Union Territories is Rs. 52.59 crore.

While India's per capita net national income or NNI was approximately Rs 1,85,854 for 2023-2024, the average self-income of a Chief Minister is Rs 13,64,310, around 7.3 times the average per capita income of India, says the report.

Two of the Chief Ministers are billionaires. Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu is the second richest Chief Minister with total assets worth over Rs 332 crore, while Karnataka's Siddaramaiah is the third on the list with assets worth more than Rs. 51 crore.

The report also shows that Khandu also has the highest liabilities to the tune of Rs. 180 crore. Siddaramaiah has liabilities worth Rs 23 crore. Chandrababu Naidu’s liabilities stood at Rs 10 crore.

With assets worth Rs 55 lakh, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is the second poorest while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is third on the list with assets of Rs 1.18 crore.

According to the report, out of 31 Chief Ministers, 13 have declared criminal cases against themselves. Ten Chief Ministers have declared serious criminal cases including those related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, criminal intimidation etc.

Revanth Reddy has 89 cases against him. According to the report, 72 of these cases are of serious nature.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is second on the list with 47 cases including 11 serious IPC counts. Chandrababu Naidu has 19 criminal cases against him.

Out of the 31 Chief Ministers, only two are women — West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee and Delhi's Atishi.

The analysis on the basis of age group shows, 12 Chief Ministers are in the age group of 51-60. Seven are aged between 41 and 50 years. Six are in the age group of 71-80 and five in 61-70. There is only one in the 31-40 age group.

The education analysis shows 10 Chief Ministers are graduates while nine are post-graduate. One CM has passed Class 10 while three are Class 12 pass.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.