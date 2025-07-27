'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon': Will Anita Hassanandani & Reha Sukheja pass in the Chulha task? Find out

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Anita Hassanandani and Reha Sukheja have been roped in as contestants in the reality show, "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon". During a recent episode, the two ladies were given the task to light the desi Chulha within just one minute.

While Anita is seen setting up the straws in the Chulha, Reha tries to light the match. However, due to the pressure and humid weather, she found it difficult. After putting in all their hard work, Anita and Reha were able to ignite a small fire, leading to smoke. Towards the end of the clip, they were seen rejoicing in their triumph.

Sharing the video on social media, the makers, Zee TV, wrote: "Chulhe ko jalaane mein nikal gaya hai inka tel, ab dekhna yeh hai ki agle tasks mein yeh dono pass hoti hain ya fail? Dekhiye #ChhoriyanChaliGaon ka Mega Premiere 3rd August ko, raat 9 baje aur 4th August se har roz, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par."

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Anita revealed what drew her the most about "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon".

She told IANS: "As I mentioned, there’s depth and importance in the experience. I believe this show will teach me things that Google, Wikipedia, or any app can’t. The kind of learning that comes from firsthand experience—connecting with the villagers, forming bonds, and gaining insight into their daily lives."

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress added that she considers herself lucky that she got the chance to learn all these things through the show.

"Honestly, where else could I leave my phone behind and go live in a village, surrounded by lush greenery, trying to live like they do?", Anita added.

Krishna Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Rameet Sandhu, Dolly Javed, Reha Sukheja, Anjuum Faakih, Erika Packard, Anita Hassanandani, and Sumukhi Suresh are speculated to be the contestants of the reality show.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon" is scheduled to premiere on August 3 at 9 PM.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.