Chhattisgarh: Neutralised woman-Maoist identified; ammunition recovered (Lead)

Raipur, June 20 (IANS) A woman Maoist insurgent who was killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday in the dense forested hills between Amatola and Kalpar villages in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district has been identified as Shanti Deve.

She was a senior cadre of the CPI (Maoist) and a member of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), on whom the government had announced a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

The operation was launched by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) following specific intelligence inputs about the Maoist movement in the area across the Kotri river, under the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station.

During the search, the team came under fire from a Maoist squad, leading to a fierce exchange in which Shanti was neutralised. She was found in uniform, and her identity was later confirmed as a resident of Gundem in Bijapur district.

According to police officials, Shanti had previously operated in the Gobra Area Committee of Gariaband and later became active in the North Bastar Division, serving in PLGA Company No. 05 and Company No. 7.

She was considered a key figure in the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, and authorities are currently compiling a detailed dossier on her cadre history and criminal involvement.

A search of the encounter site yielded a cache of arms and supplies, including a .303 rifle, an indigenous BGL (Barrel Grenade Launcher) launcher, seven rounds of ammunition, a walkie-talkie, two backpacks, mobile chargers, batteries, Maoist literature, and first-aid materials.

Security forces believe that 15 to 20 Maoists were present in the area, some of whom managed to escape under the cover of dense forest. A combing operation is underway to track them down.

Officials noted that the Maoist group was likely attempting to disrupt ongoing development activities, including road construction and tendu leaf procurement.

The region has seen heightened Maoist activity in recent months, with this encounter marking another chapter in the state’s intensified counterinsurgency campaign.

Over the past 18 months, security forces have killed or apprehended 412 Maoist cadres in the Bastar range, including top leaders such as CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Basavaraju, Ganganna, and Central Committee Member Gautam Sudhakar.

The sustained operations have significantly weakened the insurgent network in the region.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh on June 22. During his visit, he will meet the families of police personnel martyred in anti-Maoist operations and chair a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of the ongoing campaign against Maoists.

