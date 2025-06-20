June 21: Stock Market Holiday for This Reason

Despite rising tensions between Iran and Israel, the benchmarks of the Indian stock market, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, saw strong increases on Friday, June 20.

In contrast to its previous closing of 81,361.87, the Sensex began at 81,354.85 and increased 1,133 points, or 1.4%, to reach an intraday high of 82,494.49. However, compared to its previous finish of 24,793.25, the Nifty 50 began at 24,787.65 and increased 1.4% to reach an intraday high of 25,136.20.

Ultimately, the Nifty 50 ended the day at 25,112.40, up 319 points, or 1.29 percent, while the Sensex closed 1,046 points, or 1.29 percent, higher at 82,408.17. The Indian stock market, which has been muted for the past three sessions, is expected to rebound, according to experts. Since the Indian economy is still expected to grow, investors appear to be purchasing stocks at lower prices.

The price of Brent crude oil plummeted by more than 2%, which improved sentiment in the home market. As tensions between Iran and Israel increased, oil prices plummeted. Experts pointed out that while the US postponed a decision about its engagement in the Israel-Iran war, crude oil is experiencing profit booking.

Due to the fact that it is a weekend, the Indian Stock Market will be closed on June 21st. Additionally, the entire nation will be commemorating International Yoga Day, which is a significant day.