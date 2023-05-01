Chhattisgarh: Jolt to BJP as Nand Kumar Sai joins Congress

Raipur, May 1 (IANS) A day after resigning from the BJP, senior Chhattisgarh tribal leader and former MP, Nand Kumar Sai, joined the Congress on Monday, in a major setback to the saffron party.

Sai took the membership of Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, State President Mohan Markam during a programme organised at the state office of Congress, Rajiv Bhawan.

On the occasion, Sai filled the Congress membership form and the Chief Minister garlanded him with cotton. Other prominent leaders of the Congress were also present.

Sai was elected to Lok Sabha in 1989 and 1996 from Raigarh when it was in Madhya Pradesh. In 2004, he was elected MP from Surguja constituency of Chhattisgarh.

