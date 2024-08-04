Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja's tenure extended for six months

Bhopal, Aug 4 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday approved a six-month extension of service to Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja, hours before his term was to expire on August 4.

The extension was granted by the Home Ministry following approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Last week, the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government put forward a proposal seeking an extension of the DGP’s service for six months.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for grant of extension in service to Ashok Juneja, IPS (CH:1989), Director General of Police, Chattisgarh, for a period of six months beyond August 4, 2024,” an official notification read.

Juneja, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was due for retirement on August 4.

Sources said lack of unanimity on the name of the next DGP prompted Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to seek an extension of service for Juneja, who has been the state’s top cop for the last three years.

The state government’s proposal sparked a controversy, as Juneja’s appointment as DGP on November 11, 2021, was criticised for allegedly disregarding Supreme Court guidelines.

Juneja was appointed over five senior IPS officers in Chhattisgarh, replacing Durgesh Madhaw Awasthi, a 1986 batch IPS officer.

