Chhattisgarh: Cong raps school cuts, threatens massive protest over rationalisation policy

Raipur, June 21 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Congress legislator and AICC (All India Congress Committee) secretary Devendra Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government over its on-going teacher rationalisation policy, calling it an anti-education and anti-employment move.

A major state-level protest is planned for Teachers’ Day on September 5. Addressing a press briefing at Indira Bhawan, Yadav alleged that the policy would result in the abolition of over 45,000 teaching posts and the closure of 10,463 schools across the state, disproportionately affecting tribal regions like Bastar, Surguja, and Jashpur.

CM Yadav claimed that the rationalisation process is designed to avoid new teacher recruitment despite the government’s earlier promise to fill 58,000 vacancies.

He said the new student-teacher ratio norms -- raising the primary school ratio from 21:1 to 30:1 and middle school from 26:1 to 35:1 -- would eliminate one-third of existing posts.

He also warned that the burden on remaining teachers would become unmanageable, with two teachers expected to handle 18 subjects and additional non-teaching duties.

The Congress leader accused the government of by-passing consultations with teachers’ unions, parent associations, and educationists before implementing the policy.

He warned that the closures would not only impact education quality but also jeopardise the livelihoods of thousands of mid-day meal workers, cooks, and support staff linked to the affected schools.

Yadav announced that the Congress would launch statewide protests in every district and block, with details of the agitation to be announced soon.

In response, the Chhattisgarh government defended the rationalisation policy, stating that it aims to correct imbalances in teacher deployment.

According to official data, over 5,500 schools in the state are single-teacher institutions, while others have surplus staff.

The government claims the policy has already reduced single-teacher schools by 80 per cent and improved staffing in underserved areas.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has reiterated that the goal is to ensure equitable access to quality education across the state, especially in remote tribal regions.

Despite the government’s assurances, protests by teachers’ unions have intensified, with black armband demonstrations and outreach to parents underway.

