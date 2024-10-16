Chhattisgarh to begin paddy procurement from Nov 14, launches measures to curb illegal liquor sales

Raipur, Oct 16 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, made several key decisions here on Wednesday, including the approval of paddy procurement policies for the Kharif marketing year 2024-25, state’s Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said here on Wednesday.

Sao said, the state will begin paddy procurement from farmers at the minimum support price from November 14, with procurement continuing until January 31, 2025. An estimated 160 lakh tonnes of paddy will be purchased. The biometric system for procurement will continue, and farmer registration, currently ongoing through the Integrated Kisan Portal, will close on October 31.

Additionally, two tokens will be provided to marginal and small farmers, while large farmers will receive up to three tokens for systematic procurement. New jute sacks will be purchased to facilitate the process, with a total requirement of 8 lakh bundles.

Besides, the government will introduce new holograms on both Indian and foreign liquor bottles, sourced from the India Security Press, Nashik Road to combat illegal liquor sales in the state. These holograms, with advanced protective features, aim to improve traceability, curb illegal trade, and boost revenue.

The Chhattisgarh government also decided to recruit data entry operators in cooperative societies. They will receive an honorarium of Rs 18,420 per month for their work. The total financial provision for this scheme is Rs 60.54 crore, which will be provided to Markfed, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The cabinet also approved the 'Chhattisgarh Rural Drinking Water Operation and Maintenance Rules, 2024,' which empower gram panchayats to manage water supply operations. This initiative aims to ensure clean drinking water in rural areas.

A key decision has been made to offer compassionate appointments to the eligible dependents of deceased employees from the Teacher (Panchayat) Cadre. This provision applies to those Teacher (Panchayat) Cadre employees who passed away during service, allowing their dependents to receive compassionate appointments based on the Chhattisgarh Teacher (Panchayat) Cadre Rules, 2018.

To facilitate this, the previous requirement of transferring posts from the School Education Department to the Panchayat and Rural Development Department has been relaxed, ensuring that compassionate appointments can be made smoothly for eligible dependents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.