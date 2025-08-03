Chennai corporation's 50-day dog vaccination drive from August 7 to combat rabies

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) After a five-year hiatus in citywide canine vaccination, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to roll out a massive 50-day immunisation drive from August 7, targeting one lakh stray and pet dogs in a concerted effort to curb rabies and other canine diseases.

The civic body aims to vaccinate around 3,000 dogs per day across various city zones.

Until now, only sterilised stray dogs were routinely vaccinated at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres. However, this special drive will extend coverage to unsterilised stray dogs and pet dogs, with the goal of breaking the rabies transmission chain.

“To ensure Chennai is rabies-free, several steps are being taken, including sterilisation and vaccination. A recent survey found over 1.8 lakh stray dogs in the city. Until now, only those brought to ABC centres have been vaccinated. This special mass vaccination camp, starting August 7, will cover the remaining unvaccinated stray population,” said Dr J. Kamal Hussain, Veterinary Officer, GCC.

The drive will initially cover three zones and later expand citywide. Ten specially trained teams will carry out the vaccinations, with each team expected to inoculate at least 100 dogs per day.

Kamal Hussain further noted that the rabies shot will be administered as a five-in-one vaccine, which also protects against canine distemper, parvovirus, adenovirus, and leptospirosis. In addition, dogs will be treated with endectoparasiticide to prevent tick and parasite infestations.

“We aim to cover at least one lakh dogs through this intensive campaign,” he added.

Chennai sees an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 dog bite cases annually. During a recent council meeting, several ward councillors raised concerns over the rising stray dog population and the need for regular anti-rabies vaccination.

“Sterilisation alone doesn’t prevent dog bites. After surgery, the dogs are released back into the same areas. Without proper vaccination, the risk remains high,” animal rights activist and social worker Christine Thomas said.

However, animal welfare activists have welcomed the GCC’s move. “Had this vaccination drive been initiated earlier, a larger section of the dog population could have been protected. Still, this is a much-needed step to reduce human-animal conflict,” said C. Rajeev, an animal rights activist.

