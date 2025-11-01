'Chatha Pacha' teaser packs a punch; gives a wild, high-voltage glimpse of the ‘Ring of Rowdies’

Chennai, Nov 1 (IANS) The makers of director Adhvaith Nayar's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' on Saturday delighted fans and film buffs by releasing a teaser of the film online.

Reel World Entertainment, which is producing the film unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of the film, offering a power-packed glimpse into the vibrant, chaotic world of Kerala’s wrestling culture driven by chaos and combat at its core.

The teaser offers a pulse-quickening preview of what promises to be one of Malayalam cinema’s boldest and most inventive spectacles; an unapologetically local story told with unmistakable global swagger.

'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' is spearheaded under the Reel World Entertainment banner by Creative Producer Shihan Shoukath, alongside visionaries Ritesh and Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan. Directed by first-time filmmaker Adhvaith Nayar, the film channels the raw pulse of Kerala street life and blends it with the flamboyant energy of wrestling culture.

The teaser offers a quick dive into that chaotic world, brief glimpses of its raw energy, its colour, and its eccentric characters. Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath appear by promising something unpredictable. It is fierce, playful, and every frame carries the pulse of a film that knows exactly what kind of madness it’s bringing to screen.

Says creative producer Shihan Shoukath,"We’ve spent the last two years building 'Chatha Pacha' from the ground up, and in that time, it’s grown from a scrappy underdog idea into a full-blown world we’ve poured our hearts into. It’s loud, chaotic, full of emotion, and rooted deeply in the culture we love, but it’s also wild and genre-bending in a way that hopefully feels new. The teaser barely scratches the surface of what’s coming, but it gives you a taste of the madness we’ve crafted, one that blends the thrill of wrestling, the grit of Fort Kochi, and the kind of big-screen energy we miss. As someone who’s been both behind the camera and behind the vision, I can’t wait for audiences to step into this universe."

Actor Roshan Mathew says, "Chatha Pacha is unlike anything I’ve done before. The best part is, I think that’s true for most of us who are part of this film. It really is a uniquely mad idea. I hope people have as much fun with the film as we’ve had making it. This teaser is just a peek into the world of CP. Can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks of it."

The production boasts the celebrated composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, making their much-awaited Malayalam cinema debut with the film’s soundtrack.

The technical team brings together some of the best creative minds in the business, including Anend C. Chandran as Director of Photography, Kalai Kingson handling action choreography, Vinayak Sasikumar penning lyrics, and Mujeeb Majeed composing the score. Screenplay is by Sanoop Thykoodam, and editing by Praveen Prabhakar.

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