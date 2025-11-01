Jeddah to Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat

In a shocking development, an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad was reportedly diverted to Mumbai airport after receiving a bomb threat.

According to preliminary reports, security personnel alerted the flight crew after an email warning about a possible explosive on board.

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely. A police complaint has been lodged, and further investigation is underway.

The menace of bomb threats continues to plague the aviation sector.

On September 30, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to New Delhi received a similar threat. The flight, 6E 762, carrying around 200 passengers, was later deemed safe after authorities found the threat to be non-specific.

In another case, an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mangalore faced a scare when passengers discovered a note about a bomb in the lavatory. Both incidents were eventually declared hoaxes.

Frequent threats have caused flight delays and heightened safety concerns. The aviation industry remains on alert, especially after the Air India crash in Ahmedabad earlier this year that claimed over 200 lives, and the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 20 people.