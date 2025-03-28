ChatGPT’s ghibli-style AI images go viral on social media

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Ever since OpenAI released its GPT-4o update, social media platforms like Meta's Instagram and Elon Musk’s X have been flooded with Ghibli-style images.

The word ‘Ghibli’ comes from a Libyan Arabic term for a hot desert wind.

This viral trend involves giving popular memes and photos an anime-inspired look. At the heart of the trend are images created using ChatGPT’s latest AI image generator, which mimics Studio Ghibli’s unique art style.

ChatGPT's built-in image generator lets users create AI-generated artwork with simple text prompts. By uploading a photo and adding a description, they can generate unique images within seconds.

Currently, this feature is available only to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and select subscription tiers. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that due to overwhelming demand, the rollout for free users has been delayed.

Since the release of this feature this week, users have experimented with AI versions of their family members, friends, and even famous personalities.

Unlike older AI models that relied on tools like DALL-E, OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4o, can generate highly detailed images with minimal input.

Users can specify exact colours, aspect ratios, or even request transparent backgrounds. However, generating these high-quality images can take up to a minute.

To create Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT, start by opening the latest version of ChatGPT. Click on the three-dot icon on the prompt bar, which will reveal additional options.

Select the ‘Image’ option, which will appear alongside the ‘Canvas’ option. Then, provide a text prompt describing how you want the image to look.

Once the AI generates the image, you can download it and share it with your friends on social media.

The Japanese animation studio, known for classics like ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ and ‘Princess Mononoke’, has a distinct art style that people are now recreating using AI.

Studio Ghibli’s unique artistic style is known for its soft pastel tones, intricate details, and emotionally rich storytelling.

The studio was founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, and has since become one of the most respected names in animation.

