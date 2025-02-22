Charges filed against IED maker in NIA Patna court

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) In the case related to attempts to revive Maoism in Bihar’s Magadh area, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet in a Patna Special Court against an IED maker who allegedly provided logistic support to colleagues who extorted money from businessmen, an official said on Saturday.

The fresh set of charges was filed in a NIA Special Court in Patna against Bihari Paswan alias Rakesh alias Rishikesh alias Mohan, a Zonal Committee Member of North Bihar Madhya Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist), under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

At the time of his arrest from Begusarai, the NIA had recovered mobile phones and letters connected with CPI (Maoist) from his possession.

This was the third chargesheet filed in the case RC-26/2023/NIA/DLI before the NIA Special Court in Patna by the agency.

Paswan is the fourth accused to be arrested and charge-sheeted in the case, according to an NIA statement.

NIA investigations have revealed that Bihari Paswan, who was arrested in August 2024, was trained in the manufacturing of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices).

Along with other accused, he was actively involved in unlawful activities intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Acting on the directions of one of the earlier arrested accused, Pramod Mishra (Polit Bureau Member), Bihari Paswan had co-conspired to further strengthen the presence of CPI (Maoist) in the Begusarai-Khagariya area, said the NIA.

He used to provide logistics support to Pramod Mishra and other leaders and was also involved in raising funds for the proscribed organisation through collection of levies from brick kiln owners and other business establishments, it said.

The case emanated from the arrest of two top leaders of CPI (Maoist) by Tekari police in the Gaya district of Bihar in August 2023. Naxal literature, handwritten letters and seven memory cards were seized from their possession.

The NIA took over the probe and re-registered the case in October 2023 against three accused, Pramod Mishra, Anil Yadav and Vinod Mishra, all residents of the Gaya region.

