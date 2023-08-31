Charge sheet filed against ex-MLA & gangster Vijay Mishra

Varanasi, Aug 31 (IANS) A team of vigilance department has filed a charge sheet against jailed mafia don and former MLA Vijay Mishra and his wife and MLC Ramlali Mishra before the special court (anti-corruption & MP-MLA) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi in a case of disproportionate assets and income.In the charge sheet filed on Wednesday, the vigilance team mentioned that against an income of Rs 2.32 crore, purchase of assets and other expenditure of Rs 23.81 crore had been detected during the investigation against the Mishra couple.

Additional district government counsel (criminal) Vinay Singh said that a vigilance team of Prayagraj had conducted an open inquiry and on detecting disproportionate assets and expenditure, it had lodged an FIR with Handia police station in January 2021 in Prayagraj.

As Prayagraj comes under jurisdiction of special anti-corruption court of Varanasi, he said, investigation officer inspector Kailashpati Singh filed the charge sheet before the court of special judge (anti-corruption and MP-MLA) Avanish Gautam.

The court took cognizance and has fixed September 11 as the next date for hearing, said Singh.

Vijay Mishra, who is currently lodged in Agra jail, and Ramlali Mishra have also been summoned on the date of hearing.

As per the details in the charge sheet, the open inquiry in disproportionate assets and expenditure was assigned to vigilance in October 2019. After completing the inquiry, the investigators had submitted their report to the state government in December 2020.

In this corresponding period, the investigators found that income of Mishras had been over Rs 2.32 crore while purchase of assets and other expenditure was approximately of Rs 23.82 crore.

The expenditure was over Rs 21.49 crore, which is 924 per cent, greater than the income of this period. The Mishra couple did not get their statements recorded during the open inquiry.

