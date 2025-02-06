Changes in UGC norms violate federal spirit, says BRS

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has opposed the proposed changes in guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), saying they violate the federal spirit and undermine state authority over universities.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), along with party leaders and public representatives, met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday and submitted a representation.

Later, talking to media persons, KTR provided a detailed account of the discussions and the party's stance on critical issues.

He stated that the party had submitted a formal letter to the Central government outlining its views on the proposed changes to UGC regulations.

He emphasised that the primary reason Indian citizens are successfully showcasing their skills globally is the strong foundation provided by the country's universities. This success, he noted, is largely due to the research and innovation fostered within these institutions.

Highlighting the diversity of India's educational ecosystem, KTR pointed out that the country has a broad spectrum of institutions, including Central and State Government universities, private educational institutions, and Centers of Excellence like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The BRS party conveyed its concerns regarding the proposed amendments to UGC regulations to Union Minister Pradhan.

The BRS leader explained that the Central government's proposed changes to UGC regulations undermine state rights and violate democratic principles. The plan to give full authority to state governors for appointing Vice Chancellors through search committees directly interferes with the jurisdiction of the states.

KTR criticised this move as an overreach by the Central government, infringing upon the autonomy of state-run universities.

After consulting with education sector experts about the upcoming UGC guidelines, the party presented its stance to the central government. KTR emphasised that placing state universities entirely under the control of governors violates the spirit of federalism, weakening the democratic structure of the country.

The BRS also raised serious concerns about the introduction of a "No Suitable Candidate Found" clause in the recruitment process.

KTR warned that this clause could be exploited to bypass the reservation policies for SC, ST, and BC communities, allowing positions to be filled with candidates from other categories under the pretext of unavailability. He stressed that such practices would directly violate the constitutional rights granted to marginalised communities and undermine social justice.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.