Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for mentioning 'YogAndhra' in Mann Ki Baat

Amaravati, May 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning YogAndhra 2025 in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Naidu said that the people of Andhra Pradesh have united for this cause. “We are organising month-long Yoga sessions across our state, including at 100 tourist destinations, along with several other exciting initiatives leading up to June 21. Through this, we aim to make Yoga an integral part of our daily lives,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Visakhapatnam on June 21 to mark the grand culmination and celebrate International Yoga Day together,” Naidu told the Prime Minister.

‘YogAndhra 2025’, a month-long state-wide Yoga movement, was launched by the Chief Minister on May 21.

The campaign will culminate in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21, in which Prime Minister Modi will participate.

Naidu had said that at least two crore people should participate in ‘YogAndhra’. The target is to give certificates to 10 lakh people.

The Chief Minister said 5 lakh people will participate in the International Yoga Day programme to be held in Visakhapatnam on June 21, from RK Beach to Bhogapuram.

The state government aims to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering for a Yoga session at one place.

In 2023, Surat hosted the Yoga session with 1.53 lakh participants at one location, setting a new Guinness World Record.

Meanwhile, through another post on social media, the Chief Minister hailed that under the bold and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has officially overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy at $4.2 trillion.

“According to IMF data, India will surpass Germany to become the 3rd largest economy globally by 2028. Today, we are at a juncture where all states must come together and join forces to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. As the nation marches towards this dream, Andhra Pradesh is set to be India's growth engine while achieving the goal of Swarna Andhra @ 2047,” wrote Naidu.

