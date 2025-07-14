Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan condole death of Saroja Devi

Amaravati, July 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have expressed condolences over the passing away of veteran actress B. Saroja Devi.

Chief Minister Naidu posted on the social media platform X that he was deeply saddened to hear that the renowned actress Saroja Devi passed away in Bengaluru.

He noted she received numerous accolades as a heroine in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. She acted in many films along with great actors like NTR and ANR, captivating Telugu audiences. “I pray to God that her soul finds peace. I express my heartfelt condolences to her family members,” wrote Naidu.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also mourned the loss of Saroja Devi. The actor-politician posted on X that he was saddened to know about the demise of Sarojia Devi and prayed that her soul finds peace.

“From 1955, for nearly three decades, she acted in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films, leaving her unique mark on the film industry. With films like Bhookailas, Panduranga Mahatyam, Seetharama Kalyanam, Jagadeka Veeruni Katha, Shakuntala, Danaveera Shura Karna, and Atmabalam, she won the hearts of Telugu audiences,” wrote Pawan Kalyan.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the family of Saroja Devi.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep condolences on the passing of renowned actress and Padma Bhushan recipient B. Saroja Devi. He recalled her remarkable contributions to Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema, where she won the hearts of audiences with numerous successful films.

Extending his sympathies to her family and fans, YS Jagan stated that her invaluable services to the film industry would always be remembered. Stating that her demise is an irreparable loss to cinema, he prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

Saroja Devi passed away at the age of 87 on Monday. She was reported to have been suffering from age-related illness.

