Chandrababu Naidu government grants 'general consent' to CBI

Amaravati, Aug 20 (IANS) The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh has given 'general consent' to allow the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct raids and carry out investigations in the state without prior permission of the state government, except in cases relating to state government employees.

A gazette notification was issued on Tuesday, giving the state government's consent to the extension of power and jurisdiction of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 in the whole State of Andhra Pradesh for investigation notified under section 3 of the Act.

The consent has been given for the investigation of offences alleged to have been committed by employees of the Central government, Central Public Sector Undertakings and private persons. The notification says that no such investigation shall be taken up in cases relating to the public servants controlled by the state government of Andhra Pradesh except with the prior written permission of the state government.

"All previous consent for any other offences and consent accorded on case to case basis for any other offence by the Statement shall also remain in force," reads the notification.

The general consent is routinely given by the state governments for periods ranging from six months to one year to the CBI and all agencies under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.

In November 2018, the then-TDP government headed by Naidu withdrew the ‘general consent,’ virtually curtailing the Central agency's powers to investigate in the state. The move came after Naidu accused the BJP-led NDA government at Centre of trying to destabilise his government by using central agencies. He had accused the BJP of colluding with then leader of Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to topple his government by using the CBI and the Income Tax Department.

Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party had quit the NDA in March 2018. After coming to power in 2019, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy reversed Naidu’s decision and allowed the CBI to enter the state for investigations without prior permission.

Naidu revived his ties with the BJP just ahead of Assembly elections in May 2024. The TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance stormed to power in the state with a landslide victory. The TDP is also a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

