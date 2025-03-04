Champions Trophy: Ponting backs SA over NZ but warns of ‘big-game’ Williamson factor

Dubai, March 4 (IANS) Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has tipped South Africa as the favourites heading into their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand, citing the Proteas' "bit more class and power" in their lineup. However, he warned that if Kane Williamson finds his rhythm, he could single-handedly turn the game in New Zealand’s favour.

Speaking on ICC Review on Tuesday, Ponting analysed the two sides and felt that South Africa’s deep and destructive batting order gives them the edge, much like India.

"If I look at both the sides, I think there's that little bit more class in the South African line-up. They bat deep. I think they might have a little bit too much power for New Zealand," Ponting stated.

While acknowledging New Zealand’s ability to rise in high-pressure situations, Ponting highlighted the importance of their senior-most batter, Kane Williamson.

"Williamson, I think, needs to make runs for them in this game. Every team needs their big players standing up in big moments. Big games mean big names. It doesn't get bigger than the Champions Trophy semi-finals. And Williamson is a big-game player, he will understand the enormity of his role. I won’t be surprised if he gets the job done," he said.

Williamson has had a mixed campaign, struggling for form in earlier matches but finding some fluency with an 81-run knock against India in the final group-stage match. Ponting believes that if New Zealand are to pull off an upset, Williamson will have to lead from the front.

While Williamson remains a key figure for the Black Caps, Ponting suggested that South Africa's powerful batting lineup—featuring Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen—could pose serious problems.

"South Africa bat deep like India. With a world-class all-rounder like Marco Jansen and the likes of Bavuma, Markram, Miller, and Klaasen, their middle order is incredibly strong. If Klaasen goes in around the 30-over mark with South Africa just two or three wickets down, he can be truly dangerous," Ponting warned.

Klaasen, who has long been regarded as one of the best T20 batters in the world, could be a game-changer in the 50-over format, but Ponting noted that his battle against New Zealand’s lead spinner, Mitchell Santner, could be decisive.

"Klaasen is great against spin, but Santner is a smart left-arm spinner. I think they might start with spin against him. Whoever wins that battle could determine the outcome of the game," he added.

Ponting also pointed out two match-ups that could shape the semi-final. The first involves South Africa's in-form opener Ryan Rickelton, who has provided his team with solid starts, and New Zealand’s premier pacer Matt Henry, who has been exceptional with the ball.

"Rickelton has been outstanding, making a big hundred a couple of games ago. On the other hand, Henry has been great for New Zealand, picking up a five-wicket haul. That duel will be really intriguing," Ponting remarked.

The second crucial contest is between Heinrich Klaasen and Mitchell Santner in the middle overs. With Klaasen known for his aggressive play against spin and Santner’s reputation for keeping things tight, Ponting believes that whoever wins this battle could tilt the game in their team’s favour.

One aspect of New Zealand’s approach that surprised Ponting was their constant changes at the top of the order. The Black Caps began the tournament with Will Young and Devon Conway as openers but brought in Rachin Ravindra against India in their final group-stage match.

"I was a bit surprised with those changes. Over the years, Conway and Young have both been consistent. Will Young has been good, but I'd go back to Conway at the top to maintain a left-right combination," he suggested.

