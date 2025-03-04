Shilpa Shetty recreates Suniel Shetty’s iconic dialogue ‘Main tumhe bhool jaaun’ from ‘Dhadkan’

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty has recreated Suniel Shetty’s most memorable line, “Main tumhe bhool jaaun” from their 2000 blockbuster "Dhadkan."

In her latest post, Shilpa brought back the memories of "Dhadkan." On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she is seen enacting her popular scene from the film. The clip begins with Shilpa getting ready as she lip-syncs to her popular dialogue, "Uff dev, bahut hogya, ab band bhi karo meri tareef." It then shows her all glammed up in a white saree, with the popular track "Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein" playing in the background.

Sharing the video, the 'Hungama 2' actress wrote in the caption, “Main Anjali ko bhul jau yeh ho nahi sakta, aur aap Anjali ka yeh look bhul jayein yeh @manishmalhotra05 hone nahi denge #Dhadkan.”

"Dhadkan,” a loose adaptation of Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte, was directed by Dharmesh Darshan and produced by Ratan Jain. The romantic drama starred Akshay Kumar, Shilpa, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhry in lead roles. The movie also featured Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, and Manjeet Kullar in supporting roles.

Released on 11 August 2000, “Dhadkan” was made in a budget of Rs 9 crore, and it went on to become the blockbuster at the theatres.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently attended an event where she wore Manish’s designed elegant white saree paired with a statement neckpiece and earring. Interestingly, the actress reunited with Akshay Kumar after three decades, and the duo set the stage ablaze by recreating their iconic track “Chura Ke Dil Mera.”

In 1994, Akshay and Shilpa delivered one of the most beloved and enduring hits in Bollywood history with "Chura Ke Dil Mera" from the classic film “Main Khiladi Tu Anari.” Sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, the song became an instant sensation and remains iconic.

