Champions Trophy: Babar is the right man to open, says Pakistan skipper Rizwan

Karachi, Feb 18 (IANS) Ahead of the Champions Trophy opener on Wednesday, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan emphasized the need for greater awareness and professionalism in the national team’s approach to high-stakes tournaments. As Pakistan prepare to face New Zealand in the third match this month following their twin defeats in the Tri-series, Rizwan acknowledged the challenges that have plagued Pakistan’s performances in ICC events in recent years and expressed confidence in his squad’s potential.

Speaking at a press conference at Karachi’s National Stadium, Rizwan addressed Pakistan’s fluctuating results in global tournaments. Since winning the Champions Trophy in 2017, Pakistan have reached the T20 World Cup semifinal in 2021 and the final in 2022 but have otherwise struggled in ICC events, often exiting in the group stages. "On a personal level, I think we need to improve our awareness and professionalism," Rizwan said. “Even now, we have players from whom our people might have less hope but the outside world is watching our players and talking about them,” the skipper said.

He also noted that while local supporters may have reservations about certain players, international cricketing circles recognise and respect their abilities.

When asked about Pakistan’s tendency to thrive when labelled underdogs, Rizwan quipped, "If this is how we can win, then you should underrate us only." He expressed faith in the team’s work ethic, courage, and intelligence, asserting that divine help would guide them toward the desired results.

Regarding the team’s lineup and tactical approach, Rizwan indicated that the core combination remains unchanged. "When Babar Azam was captain, we played a semifinal and a final, but we are trying to achieve that one percent that has been eluding us towards the end," he said.

One of the key talking points has been the opening pair, with Rizwan clarifying Babar Azam’s position. "If you look at the conditions and analyze what is best for the team, then it is Babar who should open," he stated. “It’s not that we don’t have options, we do have. But if you look at the conditions, Babar is the right man to open. We are not sure about reports of Babar not opening the batting. We want genuine openers, but given the needs of the team, we thought that Babar should open as he is a technically strong batter. He is our opener."

The decision to persist with Babar as an opener was influenced by strategic considerations, including home conditions and the need for a left-right batting combination. "We needed someone to tackle the spinners, and Babar can do it. He is a solid and technical player," Rizwan explained.

Pakistan's premier pacer Haris Rauf suffered a muscular sprain in his lower chest wall during the tri-series, forcing him to miss their last two matches. However, Mohammad Rizwan has confirmed that the pacer has regained fitness and is eager to perform at his best in the Champions Trophy.

“He is about 80 percent fit and managed to bowl six to eight overs yesterday. Earlier, he was at 60 percent, but today, he is back in full rhythm. He put in a lot of effort at the gym, bowled with intensity, and assured us that he was feeling no discomfort. We are hopeful that he will be fully fit,” Rizwan stated.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand first, followed by their highly-anticipated clash against India on February 23 in Dubai, before facing Bangladesh on February 27.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.