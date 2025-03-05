Champions League: Arsenal scores seven goals to hand PSV record defeat in Eindhoven

The Hague, March 5 (IANS) Arsenal delivered a historic performance on Wednesday (IST), defeating PSV 7-1 in Eindhoven in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie, and became the first team to score seven goals away from home in a knockout stage match of the competition.

The result is Gunners' biggest away win in our European Cup and Champions League history, surpassing the famous 5-1 win against Inter Milan at the San Siro in 2003 as well as the drubbing of Sporting Lisbon back in November, which were our previous best efforts on the road in Europe's premier club competition.

When it comes to all European competitions, Arsenal's win in the Netherlands sits third on their all-time biggest away wins, with the 7-0 rout of Standard Liege in the 1993/94 UEFA Cup Winner’s Cup still top of the tree, and is indeed the largest win on our travels in any competition

The defeat marked PSV's biggest European loss and matched the heaviest defeat in the club's professional history, equaling a 7-1 loss to GVAV in the Eredivisie in 1958.

Arsenal had an early goal from Declan Rice disallowed for offside, while PSV's Ismael Saibari struck the crossbar before the visitors broke the deadlock. Dutch international Jurrien Timber opened the scoring in the 18th minute, heading in a cross from Rice at the far post.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri doubled Arsenal's lead with a powerful finish following an assist from Myles Lewis-Skelly. Spanish international Mikel Merino capitalized on defensive chaos to make it 3-0 after just 30 minutes.

PSV was handed a lifeline three minutes before halftime when referee Jesus Gil Manzano awarded a penalty after Thomas Partey fouled Luuk de Jong. Noa Lang converted the spot-kick, offering PSV a glimmer of hope.

However, Arsenal swiftly dashed PSV's hopes in the second half. Martin Odegaard's solo effort made it 4-1, followed by Leandro Trossard adding a fifth. Odegaard scored again before substitute Riccardo Calafiori completed the rout in the 85th minute.

The emphatic win all but guarantees Arsenal's progression to the quarterfinals, where they are set to face the winner of the tie between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

For reigning Dutch champions PSV, the heavy defeat added to a challenging season, with the club trailing Eredivisie leaders Ajax by eight points and already eliminated from the Dutch Cup.

