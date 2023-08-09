Chain snatcher shot while trying to escape police custody in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 9 (IANS) Amid rising crime rates in Guwahati, an alleged chain snatcher was shot while he tried to escape from police custody on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the Narengi area in the city.

The accused, Amir Ali, tis currently receiving treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

“We earlier arrested Amir Ali on the charges of stealing and robbery and during the initial questioning, he admitted that another person named Cintu Medhi was also involved in the robbery," a police official said.

“Ali went on to say that all of the stolen items were hidden in the Narengi region, so the police escorted him there to collect the stuff. However, after arriving at the location, Amir seized a pistol from one of them and attempted to flee, during which the police fired at him,” the officer added.

It has been revealed that Amir and Cintu were also earlier accused in the murder of another man. But the police were forced to free them since there was insufficient evidence for conviction.

Meanwhile, the police launched a manhunt to nab Cintu.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah said that the number of petty crimes have increased many fold in the city and the police have been keeping a strong watch to stop such crimes.

