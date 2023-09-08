Chahatt Khanna misses jamming with Raghubir Yadav on 'Yaatris' sets

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Chahatt Khanna, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming slice-of-life, family drama 'Yaatris', is missing the jamming sessions that she had with her co-actor Raghubir Yadav in the film.

Raghubir, a veteran actor, having studied in the National School of Drama (NSD) is adept at singing given his extensive work in theatre.

Sharing her experience of working with the veteran actor, Chahatt said: "It was much awaited, as I love him as an actor, also after knowing him as a person I have learned that he is an amazing person and a great singer. I miss his jamming sessions after the pack-up, which we all enjoyed and looked forward to."

The film also stars Seema Pahwa.

In the film, which is set to release on October 6, Chahatt plays Sonam, a modern woman with a heart that loves fiercely wholly or not at all, as she discovers heartbreak and self discovery!

Talking about what prompted her to take up the role, Chahatt shared: "It's a slice of life, family drama, light comedy which is very much my genre. When I heard the script, I felt it was such a light-hearted, feel good factor film that I had to be a part of this because I love to watch such cinema, and being a part of such a movie was a bliss in my long-awaited career."

“It’s a very realistic film and my character is also very relevant to the kind of person I am. I was left in front of the camera to play a shade of myself," she added.

Shedding light on her character look and poster launched recently, Chahatt said: "Getting the perfect look for my character Sonam took us many trials and discussions but I believe it has come out good."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.