CGHS beneficiaries surge by 39 pc to 47.6 lakh in 2023-24

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The number of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries has surged by 39 per cent from 34.2 lakh in 2019-20 to 47.6 lakh in 2023-24, according to latest health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, reimbursements to empanelled private hospitals under CGHS has increased from 24 per cent in 2019-20 to nearly 60 per cent in 2023-24.

The CGHS in December last year issued an advisory to empanelled hospitals, saying that it had come to the directorate's attention that some healthcare organisations were "engaging in fraudulent activities when submitting bills" and that it had received complaints from beneficiaries about "overcharging, denial of treatment and other grievances".

Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, the total spending on CGHS went up by 54 per cent.

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) provides comprehensive healthcare services to Central Government employees, pensioners, and their dependents.

It offers medical facilities through a wide network of wellness centres and empaneled hospitals, covering consultations, treatments, diagnostics, and medications, ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare.

Meanwhile, more than 76 crore Indians now have an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID, according to latest data from the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

ABHA, a key component of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), is an account/number used to link all the health records of a person. ABHA aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for beneficiaries and improve access to quality healthcare.

To date, 55,10,259 ABHA accounts were created in March, with 1,67,257 created on Wednesday, as per the latest data. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Health accounts (1319.1 lakh), followed by Rajasthan (623.8 lakh) and Maharashtra (585.9 lakh).

AB PMJAY -- the world's largest health insurance scheme -- recently added another feather to its cap with free health coverage to all senior citizens above the age of 70 in the country. The move comes as India’s elderly population is projected to double by 2050, and will increase the demand for geriatric care. By 2050, one in five people in India is expected to be elderly.

