My production and I have ensured we pay the best for assistant directors, says Ashwath Marimuthu

Chennai, Apr 1 (IANS) In an industry, where assistant directors often don’t get paid their dues, let along getting paid on time, Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu has announced to those aspiring to get into his directorial team that his production and he have always made sure that they pay the best for assistant directors based on their position and more importantly, that they pay them on time.

Recently, the director put out an announcement calling for assistant directors to work with him on his upcoming films #STR51 and #AGS27.

In it, he made it clear that he would not accept recommendations and that he would give importance to only merit. The announcement gave a detailed idea of how the selection process would be conducted.

The announcement poster read,”Clear all three rounds to earn your place.” First round will be for shortlisting candidates based on their resume, the announcement said. The second round would require aspirants to write a one page scene for a given situation. The third would be a personal interview.

It also went on to list others qualities that would be given weightage to select candidates. Some of these included being honest and reading newspapers on a regular basis. The poster also said that only eight spots were available.

Responding to this poster, one candidate wrote back saying he hadn’t mentioned the salary package.

To this, Ashwath Marimuthu wrote a detailed reply. He said, “My production and I have always made sure we pay the best for the assistant directors based on their position and on time every month! Since assistants work the most from scratch till end even after release! We assure you good salary and work life balance! Just clear and get in the team.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.