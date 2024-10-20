C'garh Dy CM hits back at Rahul Gandhi for 'divisive' politics, 'spreading fear'

Raipur, Oct 20 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Sunday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "dividing" society and "spreading fear and confusion".

His comments came in response to Rahul Gandhi's speech at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Jharkhand, where the Congress leader accused the BJP of marginalising the tribal community by referring to them as "Vanvasis (forest dwellers)".

Rahul Gandhi Gandhi contended that by using the term "Vanvasis", the BJP is attempting to undermine the significance of the tribal community.

"Tribals were the original inhabitants of this land, and they have the first right to its resources," he added.

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) also criticised the 'Manusmriti', calling it anti-constitutional, and highlighted the ideological conflict between the Constitution and the ancient text.

Responding to these statements, Sao said, "The Congress party has always sought to divide society and create confusion and fear through its political rhetoric. But the people of Jharkhand have progressed far beyond that."

"Today, only the politics of development will prevail in the country, with the focus on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he told IANS.

He expressed confidence that the people of Jharkhand will reject Congress and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, leading to the BJP's return to power in the state.

"The lotus will bloom in Jharkhand this time, and an NDA government will be formed," he added.

During his address, Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP of seizing control over various institutions, including the media, Election Commission of India, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax, and the bureaucracy.

Sao rejected these claims, saying, "It has always been Congress' history to control constitutional institutions. The BJP does not interfere with constitutional bodies."

"The Constitutional institutions operate impartially. BJP doesn't control them. When action is taken against corrupt individuals, that's when these accusations arise. Only those who are guilty feel the pain and cry foul when they are caught," he said

On the subject of the Wayanad bypolls, Sao remarked, "This time, the people of Wayanad will not be betrayed as they were when Rahul Gandhi left them. The public will make the right decision and vote for the BJP."

