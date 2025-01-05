CES 2025: Samsung Display to unveil foldable, OLED screens for IT devices, cars

Seoul, Jan 5 (IANS) Samsung Display, a screen-making subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, said on Sunday it will unveil a versatile lineup of foldable and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays at the upcoming CES 2025, aiming to expand its presence beyond smartphones into the IT and automotive sectors.

The company's flagship foldable panels for IT devices and cutting-edge display solutions for vehicles will be featured at its showroom during the annual US tech show, which starts from Tuesday for a four-day run in Las Vegas, reports Yonhap news agency.

Building on its expertise as the supplier of foldable screens for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Flip and Fold series, Samsung Display is spotlighting its advancements in automotive and artificial intelligence applications.

A key highlight of the exhibit will be the world's first 18.1-inch foldable monitor, alongside new products, such as slidable and multi-foldable displays.

The 18.1-inch foldable panel for IT devices offers the screen size of two tablets when unfolded. When folded, it becomes a 13.1-inch laptop display with touch screen functionality.

Visitors will also see OLED-enabled tablets and laptops, which boast lower power consumption and superior colour reproduction, making them ideal for outdoor use.

Beyond IT devices, Samsung Display is also targeting the automotive sector with an array of innovative products designed to enhance driver assistance features, functionality and the visual appeal of vehicle interiors.

A notable addition is the demo cockpits equipped with under-panel camera (UPC) technology, which integrates the camera beneath the display for a seamless design.

UPC technology, originally developed for foldable screens to achieve a seamless full-screen experience, is being applied to vehicles for the first time, said the report.

