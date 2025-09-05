CEO Tim Cook announces two new Apple stores in Bengaluru and Pune, says 'thrilled' to bring the best to the people in India

San Francisco/New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) As Apple is preparing to expand its retail presence in India, the company's CEO Tim Cook has officially announced opening of two more official retail outlets in Bengaluru's Hebbal and Pune's Koregaon Park and said the US tech giant was "thrilled" to continue to bring the best of its technology to customers across India at these two new outlets.

Taking to his official social media X account on Thursday, the Apple CEO said: "Say hello to Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune! We are thrilled to continue to bring the best of Apple to customers across India at these two new stores."

The first of these new stores, Apple Hebbal, was scheduled to open its doors in Bengaluru on September 2, 2025. Opening at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, the store will be the third official Apple Store in the country, following the launches of Apple Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

The company has teased the Bengaluru opening with a unique barricade featuring vibrant peacock feathers, making a tribute to India's national bird.

The store is expected to offer the full range of Apple products like iPhones, Macs, AirPods, iPads and accessories, along with expert support and the popular "Today at Apple" sessions.

Following Bengaluru, Apple was also preparing to launch its fourth store in Pune. The Pune outlet is reportedly located at the KOPA Mall in Koregaon Park and was also expected to open in early September.

This new store will not only be a substantial 10,000 sq ft flagship outlet but also marks the first Apple Store in the state of Maharashtra outside of Mumbai.

Currently, Apple runs two official retail outlets in India -- one located in Mumbai and the other in New Delhi.

However, additional outlets were anticipated to be opened soon.

This information was disclosed by Tim Cook during the company's earnings call, where he indicated that more retail locations are set to be established in India before the end of 2025.

This announcement follows recent reports suggesting that Apple is planning to inaugurate four new stores across the country, with expected locations including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Noida.

Apple's strategy to enhance its retail network in India is a response to a remarkable first-quarter performance in fiscal year 2025, during which the iPhone was recognised as the best-selling smartphone in the country, reflecting Apple's growing impact in a market where it still maintains a relatively small share.

The impressive performance has undoubtedly increased the company's confidence in the long-term prospects within India.

To facilitate the opening of its new stores, Apple has commenced recruitment for various positions, looking for passionate and skilled individuals.

Apple is also reportedly hiring for these locations.

The available roles span a wide range, from customer support to leadership in store operations. These new hires will be instrumental in providing outstanding experiences tailored to Apple's expanding customer base in India.

To recall, Apple initially entered the Indian direct-to-consumer market by launching its online store in 2020, followed by the introduction of the Apple Store app designed for Indian users in January 2024, which improved customer access and engagement.

The brand's physical retail journey commenced in April 2023 with the launch of its flagship stores in Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla Complex) and Delhi (Saket).

Alongside the expansion of its retail footprint, Apple is enhancing its manufacturing capabilities in India.

The complete iPhone 16 lineup -- from the economical iPhone 16e to the premium Pro and Pro Max variants -- is now being manufactured domestically.

This move is in line with Apple's ongoing dedication to the 'Make in India' initiative, which it has endorsed since 2017.

In a few weeks from now, the iPhone 17 is going to be among us, reaching the pockets of most tech-savvy people as well as 'iPhone lovers'. With manufacturing ramped up in India, the local supply of iPhone 17 is expected to be unprecedented and hence, it is obvious that a lot of consumers with deeper pockets (and EMI lovers) will want their hands on the new model. Hence, Apple is getting ready to sell more iPhones than ever.

Apple's retail chain is now expanding its store network in two other metropolitan cities, besides Mumbai and Delhi. The first of them is going to open the door for citizens of Bengaluru just ahead of the iPhone 17 launch, whereas the second one will be opening in Pune.

Coming almost two years after the first stores opened on Indian shores, these stores in Bengaluru and Pune are expected to bring the 'Apple experience' to more consumers.

With the iPhone 17 series rumoured to break cover soon, it seems like a great time to launch these Apple Stores in two of India's bubbling metropolises --Bengaluru and Pune.

Apple is manufacturing the entire lineup of iPhone 17 models in India and expects a wider reach for Indians with an expanded presence.

The new retail locations will provide a much-needed in-person experience for customers looking to explore and purchase the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.

Reports indicate that Apple’s manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has already begun small-scale production of the iPhone 17 at its new facility in Bengaluru, further cementing India’s role as a key hub for the company's global operations. A Tata Group-backed manufacturing facility is also going to take care of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

