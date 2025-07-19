Centuries-old ‘Ker Puja’ symbol of unity, brotherhood and well-being: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, July 19 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that the state's traditional ‘Ker Puja’ is a symbol of faith and unity, and it reflects the rich cultural heritage of the state.

“On this occasion of the Ker Puja, I had the opportunity to take blessings near Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala,” the Chief Minister told the media after observing the century-old puja from outside the notified areas of the puja ground.

As per the customs of the 'Ker Puja', no outsiders are allowed to enter the notified areas of Ker Puja, held in Agartala, different parts of Tripura, a few other northeastern states, as well as in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh.

According to the traditions and customary rules of Ker Puja, death, birth or even recreation are prohibited in the notified areas of the Puja areas. The annual festival -- Ker Puja -- organised by the indigenous tribals, consisting of intricate, time-honoured rituals, is aimed at the well-being of people and for warding off evil spirits.

'Ker Puja' is held approximately two weeks after the conclusion of Kharchi Puja, where 14 Hindu deities are worshipped simultaneously.

The seven-day-long Kharchi Puja was held at Puran Habeli, the former capital of the erstwhile princely state, now known as Khayerpur, about 8 km north of Agartala.

The Chief Minister said that one of the key objectives of this puja is to promote goodwill and maintain the spirit of brotherhood. Saha said, “On the occasion of the traditional Ker Puja, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the people of Tripura. We all know that Ker Puja is held here 14 days after the Kharchi Puja observed at Chaturdash Devata Temple in Khayerpur. This traditional puja began during the reign of the erstwhile king Maharaja Trilochan.”

He added that the puja is still performed in accordance with customs, and while it is currently held in front of the royal palace, earlier, the entire palace compound used to be included within the Ker boundary. “The Chantai (priests), who worship the 14 deities at the Chaturdas Devta Temple, have come here to perform the rituals. We have received their blessings,” Saha said, adding that on this occasion, a symbolic bamboo structure is worshipped.

The Chief Minister further stated that one of the objectives of Ker Puja is to foster unity among people to ward off diseases.

“This puja is conducted for the development and overall well-being of the state. It is performed according to tradition to prevent evil forces from causing harm and to stop the spread of epidemics. Ker Puja aims to nurture a sense of brotherhood among us. Apart from being observed in front of the Ujjayanta Palace, many people from the Tripuri, Reang, and other tribal communities also perform this puja in their respective villages,” he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also extended his good wishes to the people of the state. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharjee, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, and other officials and dignitaries.

On October 15, 1949, Tripura came under the control of the Indian government after a merger agreement was signed between Kanchan Prabha Devi, then regent maharani, and the Indian Governor General. The merger agreement made it mandatory for the Tripura government to continue the sponsorship of 14 temples and puja, including the Kharchi Puja, Ker Puja and Mata Tripura Sundari Temple (one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the country), run by the Hindu princely rulers.

As per the merger agreement, the Tripura government has been bearing the festival's expenses for the past several decades.

