Centuries old ‘Ker Puja’ held in Tripura

Agartala, July 11 (IANS) The centuries-old ‘Ker Puja’ was held in Tripura on Tuesday following several restrictions and customs.

As per the customs, death, birth or even recreations are prohibited in the notified areas of the ‘Ker Puja’ ground. Also held in few other northeastern states, as well as in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, this annual festival organised by the indigenous tribal population consisting of intricate, time-honoured rituals is aimed at the well-being of people and for warding off evil spirits.

Although the 31-hour-long rituals and preparatory work began late on Monday night, the actual 'Ker Puja' was held on Tuesday.

As per the strong conventions and customs of the ceremonies, no pregnant woman or critically-ill person is allowed inside the puja areas, notified by the concerned District Magistrates through a gazette notification and other campaigns.

According to the elderly tribal leaders, any person who violates the customs is bound to pay a fine and the Ker Puja has to start afresh from the initial stage.

Sponsored by the state government, ‘Ker Puja’ and ‘Kharchi Puja' are the two important traditional events in Tripura.

The Ker Puja is held seven days after the another centuries old festivity, ‘Kharchi Puja’, which worships 14 deities simultaneously in the erstwhile princely state’s previous capital Puran Habeli, 7 km north of Agartala.

The literal meaning of 'Ker' in the tribal Kokborok language is "specified area".

"The puja rituals started at 10 p.m. on Monday night and will continue uninterrupted for more than 31 hours," the gazette notification said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda and many other leaders greeted the people of Tripura on the occasion of ‘Ker Puja’.

Modi tweeted: “Greetings on the very special occasion of Ker Puja. I hope that this festival, which is marked with great enthusiasm in Tripura, fills everyone's lives with joy and prosperity. May there be happiness and harmony all around and may everyone be blessed with good health.”

“On the auspicious occasion of Ker Puja, my heartfelt wishes to the sisters and brothers of Tripura. May the festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity into the lives of everyone,” Shah said in his tweet.

