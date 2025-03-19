Centre withheld Jharkhand's funds, forced us to take RBI loan: Minister Irfan Ansari

Ranchi, March 19 (IANS) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Wednesday accused the Centre of withholding the state's rightful share of funds, forcing it to seek loans to carry out developmental activities.

Addressing the media at the Jharkhand Assembly premises, Ansari said: "Due to the Centre stopping grants for various schemes, our government has sought a loan of Rs 1,500 crore from the Reserve Bank of India. Despite these financial challenges, the Hemant Soren-led government remains committed to the state's development."

Ansari alleged that the Centre owes Jharkhand a sum of Rs 1,36,000 crore. "If the Central government had paid Jharkhand's dues, we would not have needed to borrow money. Our Chief Minister is consistently advocating for the state's rightful share, especially for the welfare of tribals and other marginalised communities. Several letters have been sent to the Centre, but the funds have not been released," he added.

The Minister expressed confidence that Jharkhand would achieve financial self-sufficiency in the next five years. "We are committed to building a Jharkhand where everyone is treated with dignity and respect," he stated.

Accusing the BJP of engaging in divisive politics, Ansari claimed that the opposition's primary agenda is to create communal rifts. "Their only job is to divide Hindus and Muslims for political gains," he remarked.

He also responded sharply to the recent demand by Babulal Marandi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. "Marandi ji is personally a secular person, but he is compelled to follow the script handed to him by the BJP," Ansari alleged.

Challenging Marandi's claims of illegal immigration, Ansari said: "If he can prove the presence of even one Bangladeshi in Jharkhand, I will resign."

The minister further accused the BJP of maligning the Muslim community by spreading misinformation about Bangladeshi infiltration. "BJP leaders have defamed the Muslims of Jharkhand by making baseless allegations. Our children face discrimination in schools, where they are being labelled as Bangladeshis. This is unfortunate and unacceptable," he said.

