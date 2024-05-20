Centre urges states to leverage ULIP for unified logistics ecosystem

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The Centre on Monday urged states to leverage the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) to increase the efficiency of the country’s logistics sector to cut transport costs and spur economic growth.

Addressing representatives of states at a workshop organised in Vanihya Bhavan here, the Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasised the critical role of ULIP in fostering collaboration and integration among states to create a unified logistics ecosystem.

"ULIP offers an unprecedented opportunity for states to enhance their logistics frameworks. I encourage all states to actively leverage ULIP and drive forward a seamless, efficient, and inclusive logistics sector across India," he said.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from representatives of various states including Telangana, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, and Rajasthan. Additionally, many industry associations, enterprises and start-ups joined the workshop.

Singh also launched a ULIP booklet that illustrates how different private sector companies and Startups are utilizing ULIP APIs and highlighted the platform's transformative impact on the logistics sector. This booklet serves as a comprehensive guide showcasing the innovative applications developed through ULIP and their significant contributions to enhancing logistics efficiency.

Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO & MD of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) and Chairman of the National Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDSL), highlighted the importance of ULIP and urged start-ups to continue their innovative efforts and explore new ideas to leverage the platform.

He said, “The applications showcased today highlight the potential of ULIP to transform the logistics landscape. We must continue to push the boundaries and explore new possibilities for efficiency and growth.”

The workshop featured demonstrations from startups like Super Procure, Cargo Shakti, Shiprocket, and Enmovil showcasing their cutting-edge applications developed using the ULIP databases. Super Procure demonstrated its platform aimed at reducing empty miles using ULIP, while Enmovil showcased a logistics bot developed for route optimization. Shiprocket, with its cross-border logistics platform, highlighted how they are able to onboard sellers seamlessly through effective authentication facilitated by ULIP APIs.

Additionally, how various ministries and departments use PM GatiShakti NMP tools for developing various assets was also discussed.

ULIP is a digital gateway that allows industry players to access logistics-related datasets from various government systems through API-based integration. Currently, the platform integrates with 37 systems from 10 ministries via 118 APIs, covering over 1800 data fields. Private sector participation in ULIP has been instrumental in amplifying its impact, with over 900 companies registered on the ULIP portal.

