Centre plans to turn Northeast into India's next saffron hub

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Northeast is a key driver for India to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, and the region will also become the country’s next saffron hub, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Singh said that the government’s Mission Saffron initiative has since 2021 expanded saffron cultivation across Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

“Large-scale cultivation is now underway in Menchukha (Arunachal Pradesh) and Yuksom (Sikkim), with plans to extend to Nagaland and Manipur, making the Northeast India’s next saffron hub after Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore,” he noted.

The initiative strategically utilises uncultivated land, enhancing agricultural potential without disrupting existing crops.

For the ambitious plan, Singh laid down the foundation stone for the new permanent campus of the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) in Shillong.

NECTAR, an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, was established in 2014. The Minister noted that its evolution aligns with the larger vision of fostering self-reliance and innovation in the region.

He lauded NECTAR’s initiatives, including the promotion of saffron cultivation in the Northeast along the lines of Lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir, drone technology for land mapping under the ‘Swamitva’ programme, and advancements in bamboo and honey production.

Expressing confidence in NECTAR’s potential, Singh urged the institution to carve out a specialised identity in scientific research and application.

“To gain pan-India recognition, NECTAR must focus on a dedicated domain. Just as IITs and other premier institutes have developed specializations, NECTAR too should work towards excelling in a specific field,” he said.

Further, Singh said that “the government is commitment to the region,” and cited the remarkable infrastructural and technological advancements in the past decade.

He highlighted how initiatives such as expanded road networks, railway connectivity, and aerial transport have significantly improved accessibility to remote areas.

“The development of the Northeast is one of Prime Minister Modi’s highest priorities. If you compare the situation before 2014 and today, the transformation is evident. The Northeast, which once struggled with connectivity, now boasts robust infrastructure, making economic growth and scientific advancement possible,” Singh said.

“The Northeast will be a key driver in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“As India moves towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, the value,” Singh said the region “is the next frontier of India's growth”.

