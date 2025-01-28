Centre paves way to propel startups in J&K

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The Centre's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration, mentorship, and support for startups in the region, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The signing took place during "Jammu Kashmir Konnect," a special startup-focused programme organised at JKEDI's Baribrahamna campus, where startups, incubators, and key-way stakeholders gathered to discuss innovation and growth opportunities.

The MoU between DPIIT and JKEDI paves the way for greater branding, outreach, and accessibility to Startup India's ecosystem, fostering mentorship, knowledge exchange, and infrastructure support.

It also focuses on market linkages, funding networks, and international expansion opportunities, aligning with India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, the statement said.

During the programme, the Directors of DPIIT and JKEDI held one-on-one interactions with all incubators, discussing their challenges, needs, and future plans.

The session provided a unique platform for incubators to share insights, suggest improvements, and seek policy-level support for enhancing the startup ecosystem.

During the event, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, JKEDI Director, highlighted the impact of the JK Startup Policy, launched in March 2024, which has led to more than 250 new startup registrations on the DPIIT portal taking the total to 988 in a short span.

He also emphasised the significant outreach efforts undertaken by JKEDI, stating that during the current financial year, the institute has successfully conducted 601 Entrepreneurship Awareness Programs across universities, colleges, higher secondary schools, and IITs in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir -- without incurring any expenses.

The "Jammu Kashmir Konnect" programme, coupled with the signing of the MoU, marks a major milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's startup ecosystem, ensuring that aspiring entrepreneurs receive the mentorship, funding opportunities, and ecosystem support needed to thrive, according to the statement.

The Head of the Incubators from IIT-Jammu, IIM-Jammu, Jammu University, SKUAST-Jammu, Cluster University, and CIIIT Jammu along with the FICCI Flo attended the event physically.

Incubators from NIT-Srinagar, IUST University, SKUAST-Kashmir, and CIIIT Baramulla joined the event virtually.

