Centre notifies revised quality control order to boost solar energy goals

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) In a bid to boost India’s ambitious renewable energy (RE) targets, the government on Wednesday notified a revised quality control order for solar photovoltaic (PV) products.

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) notified the ‘Solar Systems, Devices, and Components Goods Order, 2025,’ which revises and supersedes the existing solar photovoltaics, systems, devices and components goods (requirements for compulsory registration) order, 2017.

"The revised order has been notified in the Gazette of India vide Gazette Notification dated 27.01.2025 under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, 2016 and will come into effect 180 days from the date of publication," the ministry said in a statement.

The order covers solar PV modules and inverters to be used in solar PV applications and storage batteries.

According to the order, solar PV modules, inverters and storage batteries must conform to the latest Indian standards (as notified by BIS) and bear the Standard Mark under a license from the BIS.

"Minimum efficiency criteria for solar PV modules are introduced which are as follows – 18 per cent for Mono Crystalline Silicon and Thin-Film PV Modules and 17 per cent for Poly Crystalline Silicon PV Modules," read the order.

The order applies to manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, sellers, and lessors of solar PV systems and components.

"The BIS will oversee grant of licence and enforcement of the order. Market surveillance will be done by BIS or agency notified by BIS in consultation with MNRE," according to the ministry.

"This initiative underscores MNRE’s commitment to ensuring the highest quality standards while fostering innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector," it added.

The revised quality control order has been notified by the ministry after due consultations for over 24 months with all the relevant stakeholders. It aligns with the government’s commitment to promoting high-quality and efficient solar photovoltaic products for sustainable energy development.

