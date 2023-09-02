Centre notifies appointment of two judges in Orissa High Court

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday issued notifications regarding appointment of two judges in Orissa High Court within a period of three weeks post recommendations were made by the CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court collegium on August 17.

The President appointed advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra and judicial officer Ananda Chandra Behera as Judges in the Orissa High Court from the date they would assume charge of their respective offices.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Sibo Sankar Mishra, and (ii) Ananda Chandra Behera, to be Judges of the Orissa High Court, in that order of seniority with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said the notification issued by Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Saturday.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their appointment after the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues had recommended these two names on 17 January 2023.

Advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra has a standing of 30 years at the Bar and specialises in civil, criminal and service law. He is an Advocate-on-record for the State of Odisha in the Supreme Court and is counsel for the Union of India and High Court of Orissa in the Supreme Court.

Further, the SC Collegium had noted that inputs received from the Government indicate that Mishra has a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity.

Ananda Chandra Behera, a judicial officer, has served in various capacities in Odisha. “The inputs provided by the Government in the file indicate that he has a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity,” had noted the SC Collegium.

