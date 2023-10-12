Centre notifies appointment of Justice Ritu Bahri as Acting CJ of Punjab & Haryana HC (Ld)

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Ritu Bahri as Acting Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court with effect from October 14.

The President appointed Justice Bahri as the Acting Chief Justice since Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, the incumbent Chief Justice of P&H HC is due to retire on October 13.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Kumari Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 14.10.2023 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Shri Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court on 13.10.2023,” said the notification issued by the Centre on Thursday.

Born in 1962 in Jalandhar, Justice Bahri completed her Law from Panjab University, Chandigarh in 1985 in first Division.

She was enrolled as an Advocate in 1986 with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and started her practice in the high court.

She was elevated as Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 16, 2010. Before her elevation to the high court, Justice Bahri was appointed as the Assistant Advocate General of Haryana in 1992.

Thereafter, she was appointed as a Deputy Advocate General and Senior Advocate General of Haryana in 2009.

While representing Haryana, she handled several cases relating to service matters, land acquisition, taxation, revenue, etc.

