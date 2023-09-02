Centre notifies appointment of judicial officer Budi Habung as Addl. Judge of Gauhati HC

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday issued a notification regarding appointment of an additional judge in Gauhati High Court within a period of three weeks post recommendations were made by the CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court collegium on August 17.

The President has appointed judicial officer Budi Habung as an additional Judge in the Gauhati High Court for a period of two years from the date he would assume charge of his office.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Budi Habung, to be an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” said a notification issued by Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Saturday.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended his appointment after the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues had recommended his name on April 26 this year.

The SC Collegium had said that it had consulted other Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the Gauhati High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

Budi Habung, a judicial officer, joined service in March 2010. He is the senior-most judicial officer of the Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service and served in various capacities in the state.

“The inputs placed by the Government in the file indicate that he enjoys a good personal and professional image. Nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity,” had noted the SC Collegium.

“The Chief Ministers and Governors of the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland have concurred in the recommendation,” said the statement uploaded earlier on the website of the apex court.

