Centre mulling 3 refineries of 20 MMTPA capacities each in Ratnagiri

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the size of the Ratnagiri refinery in the Konkan region of Maharashtra will be reduced from the originally proposed 60 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of refining capacity and it is likely to be split into three refineries a capacity of 20 MMTPA each at various locations.

“There is no update on it. That refinery was originally conceived as something very big, 60 MMTPA and much before I joined the ministry it became clear to everyone that no one not only in India but also anywhere in the world had the experience to build something on that large scale.

"You need that much of hinterland, port and the size of ships that can come. The position as of now is that instead of one 60 MMTPA we are looking at the possibility of three refineries and its 20 MMTPA capacity each. For which the discussions are going on behind the scene,” he added.

The minister clarified that the Ratnagiri refinery does not have a future with 60 MMTPA refining capacity.

“There was a difficulty in doing something that big. People who are responsible for the decision making will certainly look at it. Maybe a smaller refinery of 20-25 MMTPA refining capacity. Our normal experience is less so we can consider up to 20 and 25 MMTPA,” Hardeep Puri said.

The Minister further clarified that the locations of three refineries of smaller refining capacities are yet to be considered.

The Union Minister indicated that the promoters of Ratnagiri refinery comprising BPCL, HPCL and IOC are in discussion with Saudi Aramco and Adnoc.

He, however, said: "Our refining capacity is going up. We have the current capacity of 270 MMTPA. We already have plans in motion to go up 310 MMTPA. In Andhra Pradesh, BPCL is looking at the project with an investment of Rs 80,000-90,000 crore."

The Minister further said "the country’s refining capacity is doing well. Issue is do we finally take up to 400 MMTPA or even beyond that. Some serious discussions are going on about that".

Hardeep Puri's statement on Ratnagiri refinery comes days after the Ajit Pawar led NCP, which is a partner in Maharashtra's ruling MahaYuti, made a strong case for the development of a refinery in the coastal Ratnagiri district, (previously known as Nanar refinery) after consultation within the grand alliance and taking the locals into confidence.

Maharashtra unit NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, who is the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on petroleum and natural gas, said: "There is a possibility that the refinery with reduction in its capacity against the proposed earlier, can come up in Maharashtra. The Centre has dropped indications in this regard. The development of a refinery with a cut in the operating capacity can be discussed with the Centre and also among the MahaYuti partners and the local residents. As the country’s outgo towards import of oil is substantial, the development of a refinery is quite crucial."

Meanwhile, Hardeep Puri announced that this year, the India Energy Week (IEW) will be held from February 11-14 in Delhi, saying that the IEW promises unparalleled global participation from Ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders, setting new benchmarks in the energy sector.

"IEW 2025 will serve as a vital platform to strengthen collaborative efforts for accelerating the global adoption of clean cooking solutions. India’s highly successful Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will take centre stage, showcasing valuable insights and best practices as a global template for addressing energy access challenges," the minister said.

Hardeep Puri said that IEW 2025 is set to achieve remarkable growth in scale and participation compared to previous editions.

The exhibition space will expand by 65 per cent to 28,000 square meters, while the number of conference sessions will increase to 105, and global delegates will exceed 70,000. Over 500 speakers, including key international voices, will participate, reflecting the growing global significance of the event.

The conference will also host 10 country pavilions from leading nations such as the U.S., UK, Russia, Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands, alongside eight thematic zones focusing on hydrogen, renewables, biofuels, and petrochemicals.

The event will see participation from 20+ Foreign Energy Ministers or Deputy Ministers, along with Heads of International Organizations and 90 CEOs from Fortune 500 energy companies.

A key highlight of IEW 2025 is the focus on compelling themes, including energy security, just and orderly transitions, collaboration, resilience, capacity building, and digital advancements.

The event’s Clean Cooking Ministerial will further amplify India’s leadership role in ensuring access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions, reinforcing its global commitment to energy equity.

"With its unparalleled scale and focus on innovation, India Energy Week 2025 is poised to position India at the forefront of global energy transitions and strengthen its role as a catalyst for change in the energy sector," remarked the minister.

