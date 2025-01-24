Ukraine claims drone attacks on oil facilities, microelectronics plant in western Russia

Kyiv, Jan 24 (IANS) Ukrainian forces launched drone attacks on oil facilities and a microelectronics plant in western Russia overnight Friday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed on Facebook.

The attack sparked fires at the production facilities of the Ryazan oil refining company and the Ryazan oil pumping station, it said.

Besides, drones hit Kremniy El microchip plant in the Bryansk region, which produces components critical for Russia's production of weapons.

According to the report, these components are used in the Topol-M and Bulava missile systems, the S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, and various combat aircraft.

The drone attacks were conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces in collaboration with other units, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel that Moscow's air defence systems were actively engaged in repelling a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks in the early hours of Friday.

Drone attacks occurred in multiple locations surrounding Moscow, including the Kolomna and Ramensky urban districts, southeast of the capital, where air defence forces successfully intercepted the drones, Sobyanin wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate no significant damage or casualties from falling debris. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the affected sites, he wrote.

In the Podolsk urban district, two additional drones were shot down by air defence systems as they approached Moscow.

Russian forces also neutralized a drone in the Troitsky Administrative District and another in the Shchyolkovo urban district of Moscow, according to the Mayor.

As a precautionary measure, temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were imposed at Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.

Earlier this week, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council claimed that Ukraine's military had attacked a Russian aviation plant in Smolensk region in western Russia.

Kovalenko said on Tuesday that the plant participates in the production of military aircraft, particularly Su-25 attack aircraft, and is also involved in the overhaul and maintenance of aviation equipment.

"This plant is closely connected to other enterprises of the Russian defence industry, supplying components or participating in cooperation to create modern aviation systems," he said.

Kovalenko did not disclose the means used in the attack.

Separately, drones have also attacked an oil depot in Russia's western Voronezh region, the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet reported.

