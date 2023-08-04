Centre to introduce Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill in LS today

New Delhi August 4 (IANS) The Centre on Friday will seek introduction of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha, which aims to set up the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

The institute will provide high level strategic direction for research innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of natural sciences including mathematical sciences, engineering and technology, environmental and earth sciences, health and agriculture, as well as scientific and technological interfaces of humanities and social sciences, to promote, monitor and provide support as required for such research.

Apart from this, the government will also seek passage of the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, which seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command, for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.

Passage of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will also be sought.

This bill seeks to amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017, to upgrade the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai into an IIM. NITIE was set up by the government of India in 1963 with the help of the International Labour Organization.

